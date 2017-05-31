Police: North Little Rock man arrested weeks after shooting roommate during argument

A North Little Rock man was arrested at his home Tuesday after he shot his roommate during an argument in Little Rock earlier in May, police said.

Stewart Townsend, 39, was living with the victim in Little Rock at the time, according to a police report. Officers listed the victim's current address as being on Clifton Drive, though it was not clear if that was where the shooting occurred.

On May 5, Townsend and his roommate got into an argument, the report said. Townsend is accused of pulling a gun and shooting the roommate in the leg.

A warrant was later issued for Townsend, and he was arrested at his North Little Rock home around 10 p.m. Tuesday, more than three weeks after the shooting.

He faces charges of first-degree domestic battery and aggravated assault, both felonies.

Townsend was booked into Pulaski County jail, where he remained Wednesday without bail.

A court date is set for June 14.