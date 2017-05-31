Home / Latest News /
North Little Rock man stabs man who was grilling outside motel room, police say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 8:21 a.m.
A North Little Rock man was arrested after he stabbed a man who was grilling outside a motel room Tuesday evening, police said.
Officers responded to a disturbance call at the Motel 6, 4100 E. McCain Blvd., and found a victim who said he'd been stabbed, according to a police report. The victim told the officer he and a friend were grilling outside a motel room when a man approached them.
The group got into an argument and the assailant pulled out a knife and slashed the victim on the right forearm, leaving a 2-inch gash that required stitches at a local hospital, according to a police report.
Officers spotted 43-year-old David Tiger nearby and reported he was "very jittery" while "swearing profusely ... and talking rapidly." Investigators reported finding a knife in the parking lot and a clear plastic baggie with suspected meth in Tiger's pants pocket.
Tiger was arrested around 7:45 p.m. on charges of second-degree battery, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
He is being held at the Pulaski County jail with bail set at $20,100.
titleist10 says... May 31, 2017 at 8:42 a.m.
Another graduate of THE SCHOOL OF VIOLENCE they can't settle a dispute like a civilized human being
