North Little Rock man stabs man who was grilling outside motel room, police say

A North Little Rock man was arrested after he stabbed a man who was grilling outside a motel room Tuesday evening, police said.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at the Motel 6, 4100 E. McCain Blvd., and found a victim who said he'd been stabbed, according to a police report. The victim told the officer he and a friend were grilling outside a motel room when a man approached them.

The group got into an argument and the assailant pulled out a knife and slashed the victim on the right forearm, leaving a 2-inch gash that required stitches at a local hospital, according to a police report.

Officers spotted 43-year-old David Tiger nearby and reported he was "very jittery" while "swearing profusely ... and talking rapidly." Investigators reported finding a knife in the parking lot and a clear plastic baggie with suspected meth in Tiger's pants pocket.

Tiger was arrested around 7:45 p.m. on charges of second-degree battery, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.

He is being held at the Pulaski County jail with bail set at $20,100.