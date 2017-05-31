Intruders force way into Arkansas home, then tie up, strip, rob resident, police say

Authorities in Garland County are investigating a home invasion in which a victim was tied up, stripped, hit with a gun and then robbed, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record reported Wednesday.

The 34-year-old victim said that two men forced their way into his home on Browning Drive west of Hot Springs early Monday before choking him, stripping him, tying him up and hitting him with his own gun, according to the newspaper's account.

The assailants reportedly fled with the gun, a video game system and cash.

The intruders were described only as white men, including one who had a tattoo on his left wrist.

No arrests had been made Tuesday.

Click here to read the full story in today's Sentinel-Record.