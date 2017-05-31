Home / Latest News /
Police: Carjacker pulls gun, takes SUV from Little Rock man who was washing vehicle
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 10:26 a.m.
A Little Rock man was carjacked at gunpoint after a male stranger approached him while he was washing an Infiniti on Tuesday, officials said.
Police were called to the 300 block of East Roosevelt Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. in response to a carjacking and found the 25-year-old victim walking down a nearby street, according to a police report.
The 25-year-old told police that he was washing a black 2008 Infiniti FX35 at an unnamed car wash when he was approached by a 6-foot-tall assailant.
The carjacker took out a handgun and got into the Infiniti without saying a word, the 25-year-old said. He sped off on Intestate 30 westbound.
The 25-year-old told police since he did not own the Infiniti, he could not give the license plate or VIN number.
No suspects were named on the report.
HarleyOwner says... May 31, 2017 at 11:08 a.m.
Too bad Little Rock doesn't have a bait car unit.
