Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, May 31, 2017, 11:38 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police: Carjacker pulls gun, takes SUV from Little Rock man who was washing vehicle

By Emma Pettit

This article was published today at 10:26 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


A Little Rock man was carjacked at gunpoint after a male stranger approached him while he was washing an Infiniti on Tuesday, officials said.

Police were called to the 300 block of East Roosevelt Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. in response to a carjacking and found the 25-year-old victim walking down a nearby street, according to a police report.

The 25-year-old told police that he was washing a black 2008 Infiniti FX35 at an unnamed car wash when he was approached by a 6-foot-tall assailant.

The carjacker took out a handgun and got into the Infiniti without saying a word, the 25-year-old said. He sped off on Intestate 30 westbound.

The 25-year-old told police since he did not own the Infiniti, he could not give the license plate or VIN number.

No suspects were named on the report.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Police: Carjacker pulls gun, takes SUV from Little Rock man who was washing vehicle

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

HarleyOwner says... May 31, 2017 at 11:08 a.m.

Too bad Little Rock doesn't have a bait car unit.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online