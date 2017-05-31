Police: Carjacker pulls gun, takes SUV from Little Rock man who was washing vehicle

A Little Rock man was carjacked at gunpoint after a male stranger approached him while he was washing an Infiniti on Tuesday, officials said.

Police were called to the 300 block of East Roosevelt Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. in response to a carjacking and found the 25-year-old victim walking down a nearby street, according to a police report.

The 25-year-old told police that he was washing a black 2008 Infiniti FX35 at an unnamed car wash when he was approached by a 6-foot-tall assailant.

The carjacker took out a handgun and got into the Infiniti without saying a word, the 25-year-old said. He sped off on Intestate 30 westbound.

The 25-year-old told police since he did not own the Infiniti, he could not give the license plate or VIN number.

No suspects were named on the report.