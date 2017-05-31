Police: 13-year-old injured in suspected hit-and-run; Arkansas man arrested

A teenager was transported to the hospital after reportedly being injured in a hit-and-run in northeast Arkansas, police said.

Joshua Wade Dunn, 27, of Jonesboro faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident with injury or death in the wreck, records show.

The Jonesboro Police Department was called to East Nettleton Avenue and Oakdale Street around 5:10 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a pedestrian accident.

The wreck reportedly happened as three teens were attempting to cross the road.

Two were able to cross, but a 13-year-old was hit by a white Chevrolet Malibu, causing him to be thrown “straight up” at least 10 into the air, police said.

Once he landed, the victim “hopped up to his feet and hobbled off the roadway,” the report states.

The Chevrolet’s driver, later identified by authorities as Dunn, fled the scene, according to authorities.

The victim, who suffered injuries to his head, knees and ankles, was taken to St. Bernard’s Medical Center and later Lebanon Children’s Hospital in Memphis for treatment.

Dunn remained at the Craighead County jail as of Wednesday afternoon, records show.