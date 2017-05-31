Police: Trail of cookies leads officers to scene of burglary in Little Rock

A trail of peanut butter cookies led officers to the scene of a burglary at a Little Rock salon Sunday, according to authorities.

In a report, the Little Rock Police Department said it responded around 6:50 a.m. to 7618 Colonel Glenn Road.

Officers noticed at the scene that a window at the front of the beauty salon appeared to have been broken by someone who used a concrete block. The front door was open, with a trail of peanut butter cookies leading from the front to the west side of the building.

Surveillance video showed that someone had entered the business and rummaged through drawers.

A supply of peanut butter cookies was reported missing, according to the report.

Officers later found someone at the Kum and Go at 6201 Colonel Glenn Road who matched the description of the burglar.

That person, identified as Rahim Basir, 47, of Little Rock, was taken into custody and was found with a package of peanut butter cookies in his possession.

More cookies were found in a black bag that Basir had with him, police said.

Also found were a hair-styling flat iron and a “survival type knife,” officers noted.

Records show Basir, who was on probation, had a criminal history and an active warrant out of Little Rock for a failure to appear charge.

Basir remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Wednesday evening in lieu of $30,000 bond, according to an online inmate roster.