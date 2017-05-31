Warrant issued for former Arkansas TV host after child sexually abused, court documents show

An arrest warrant on a rape charge was issued earlier this month for a former Univision Arkansas host after a 7-year-old child was found to be sexually abused, according to court records.

On May 15, an arrest warrant for class Y felony rape, meaning the suspect "engaged in sexual intercourse or deviate sexual activity with another person who is less than 14 years of age," was issued for 35-year-old Victor Hugo Alvarez-Real of Springdale.

In late October, a mother took her 7-year-old child to the Children's Clinic in Springdale for a rash, which later tested positive for both herpes and chlamydia, the affidavit says.

The child abuse hotline was contacted, but the agency did not investigate because the circumstances did not "meet criteria," the document states.

In January, the child described the sexual abuse committed by Alvarez-Real to the mother, after which the mother called police, the affidavit says.

When contacted by officials in January, Alvarez-Real denied any wrongdoing and has been unreachable since that date, according to the affidavit filed May 3.

He did not answer at his listed phone number.

In a statement issued Saturday, Pinnacle Media LLC/Univision said Alvarez-Real left the company in January, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

"Pinnacle Media does not take any responsibility for personal actions of former employees," company president Gregory Fess said. "Pinnacle Media is proud to continue serving the communities in Arkansas as it has done for almost eight years."