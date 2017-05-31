Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, May 31, 2017, 1:06 p.m.

The Recruiting Guy

Recruiting Q&A: Hog BB commit Gabe Osabuohien

By Richard Davenport

This article was published today at 11:59 a.m.

gaberial-osabuohienco

Gaberial Osabuohienco

Little Rock Southwest Christian Academy forward Gabe Osabuohien talked about his commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks on the Recruiting Thursday radio show. He revealed the timeline of his pledge to the Hogs.

Osabuohien, 6-8, 219 pounds, of Toronto had scholarship offers from Murray State, East Tennessee. State, University of Chicago, North Carolina- Charlotte and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock while drawing interest from Missouri, Iowa State, Tennessee-Martin and others.

