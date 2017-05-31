Recruiting Q&A: Hog BB commit Gabe Osabuohien

Little Rock Southwest Christian Academy forward Gabe Osabuohien talked about his commitment to the Arkansas Razorbacks on the Recruiting Thursday radio show. He revealed the timeline of his pledge to the Hogs.

Osabuohien, 6-8, 219 pounds, of Toronto had scholarship offers from Murray State, East Tennessee. State, University of Chicago, North Carolina- Charlotte and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock while drawing interest from Missouri, Iowa State, Tennessee-Martin and others.