Wednesday, May 31, 2017, 3:35 p.m.

Recruiting Q&A: Offensive lineman Jalynn Strickland

By Richard Davenport

arkansas-assistant-coach-john-scott-jr-directs-his-players-tuesday-march-28-2017-during-spring-practice-at-the-ua-practice-facility-in-fayetteville

PHOTO BY ANDY SHUPE

Arkansas assistant coach John Scott Jr. directs his players Tuesday, March 28, 2017, during spring practice at the UA practice facility in Fayetteville.

Highly recruited offensive lineman Jalynn Strickland announced Arkansas was his leader on last week's Recruiting Thursday radio show.

Strickland, 6-6, 305 pounds, of Waycross (Ga.) Ware County said his top schools, in order, are the Hogs, North Carolina State, Maryland and Minnesota. He has more than 20 scholarship offers from schools like Kansas, South Florida, Colorado State and Memphis.

He plans to visit Fayetteville this weekend with his mother and stepfather. He plans to announce his college decision July 4.

