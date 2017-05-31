Stabbing at Little Rock hotel investigated; 1 suffered serious injury, police say

One person suffered a stab wound described as possibly life-threatening during an altercation at a Little Rock extended-stay hotel early Tuesday, police said.

Authorities responded about 5 a.m. to 21 Remington Drive, which is listed online as the WoodSpring Suites hotel, and found 25-year-old Little Rock resident Shane McDonald "on the floor in the entrance," according to a Little Rock Police Department report. McDonald, whose shirt was said to be soaked in blood, told officers he had been stabbed but didn't provide additional details, the report said.

McDonald was taken to UAMS Medical Center for treatment of "possible life threatening injuries," police wrote.

A suspect, meanwhile, called in to authorities and said the stabbing was in self-defense, the report noted. Officers later located a crime scene in one of the hotel rooms and spoke with a witness who said her boyfriend was "attacked and choked" by McDonald, police said.

According to the report, the woman told investigators the boyfriend, whose full name was not listed, then stabbed McDonald with a steak knife before fleeing the scene.

The report listed both McDonald and the woman's boyfriend as both suspects and victims. It did not indicate any arrests had been made.