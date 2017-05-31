Home /
Style: Riverfest celebrates 40 years of fun
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff
This article was published today at 11:37 a.m.
Riverfest is turning the big 4-0 and organizers are celebrating with a weekend-long festival designed to bring in the crowds, Jennifer Nixon writes in Thursday’s Style section.
“Hopefully — over four days — we’re offering something for everyone and giving everyone an opportunity to participate,” says executive director DeAnna Korte. “We have a community that has purchased tickets, that has come since 1977. We owe them a big thank you as well.”
Read all about Riverfest’s activities and music performances in Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Style: Riverfest celebrates 40 years of fun
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.