The World in Brief

At least 3 Bangladeshis killed in storm

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh -- A tropical storm lashed southern Bangladesh on Tuesday, killing at least three people and destroying thousands of poorly built homes in some remote islands in the Bay of Bengal, officials said.

Tropical Storm Mora started crossing the country's southern coastal region early in the day. Some 300,000 people had been moved to safety or were evacuated on Monday as the Ganges Delta nation braced for its first strong storm of the year. More than 1,000 shelters were set up in several districts, including Cox's Bazar and Chittagong, and more than 20,000 volunteers were on hand.

Cox's Bazar's chief government administrator Ali Hossain said two women and a man died in three separate incidents after the storm made landfall. Two of them died after trees fell on their homes, he said.

Some 20,000 homes were destroyed in the region, Hossain said.

"We are estimating actual losses, but we don't expect huge casualties," he said.

The storm had weakened by Tuesday afternoon and was expected to be downgraded to a tropical depression, according to the weather office.

France arrests ex-Guantanamo detainee

PARIS -- A former Guantanamo Bay inmate is among six people detained Tuesday who a French judicial source said were part of a jihadi recruiting network linked to the Islamic State extremist group.

Among the suspects arrested in Bordeaux was Sabir Mahfouz Lahmar, who was freed from the U.S. detention center in Cuba in 2009 after France agreed to accept him, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the case.

Lahmar was one of six Algerians detained in Bosnia in 2001 on suspicion of plotting to bomb the U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo. The Justice Department later backed off the allegations but held the men at Guantanamo for years. Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy agreed to take Lahmar in April 2009, and he moved to Bordeaux later that year.

The French official said Lamar, at 48, is the oldest of the four men and two women who were arrested and that there were no indications the group was plotting an attack.

U.K. tiger kills zookeeper, is left alive

LONDON -- British police said Tuesday that a tiger that killed a female zookeeper has not been destroyed.

Few details have been released about the encounter at Hamerton Zoo Park that claimed the life of 34-year-old zookeeper Rosa King. An investigation is underway, and the zoo, 80 miles north of London, has been closed.

Cambridgeshire police said Tuesday that the tiger is unharmed.

The zoo described the clash Monday with the tiger as a "freak accident." The zoo was evacuated as a precaution, but officials said the public was never at risk and the tiger did not escape.

King had worked at the zoo for roughly 14 years.

Fighters close in on ISIS' Syrian hub

BEIRUT -- U.S.-backed fighters on Tuesday reached the northern approaches to the Syrian city of Raqqa, the self-proclaimed capital of the Islamic State extremist group, during intense clashes and airstrikes on Raqqa's northern and eastern edges, opposition activists said.

The latest push by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces takes them to about 2 miles from the city where a long and deadly battle is expected in the coming weeks, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The latest push comes as airstrikes have intensified in recent days. U.S.-backed fighters have pushed in toward the city, getting closer from all sides. The Syrian Democratic Forces have captured dozens of towns and villages since November, when the group began an operation aiming to surround and capture Raqqa.

The group's fighters have cut off Raqqa from the north, west and east. The extremists still have an exit from the south.

The Observatory said Kurdish-led fighters captured gas and water facilities on the northern edge of Raqqa.

The activist-operated Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently said that the U.S.-led coalition targeted areas of fighting north of the city near a major Islamic State base known as Division 17.

The Observatory and Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently also reported that a land mine exploded near a vehicle west of the city, killing three people and wounding 10.

A Section on 05/31/2017