Team bonding

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks baseball players were so elated to return home Monday after a 12-night road trip that some of them were having conversations with their lockers when the team bus arrived back at Baum Stadium around 10 p.m., following their 10-hour bus ride from Hoover, Ala.

"It was kind of comical, but it is good to be back in Fayetteville," Coach Dave Van Horn said Tuesday.

One year after failing to make the postseason, the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville (42-17) earned the No. 1 seed for an NCAA regional at Baum Stadium, and after finishing 5-3 on a road trip to Texas A&M and the SEC Tournament, the Razorbacks are feeling strong.

"I think we're getting hot at the right time, and we've just got to keep it rolling," catcher Grant Koch said.

During its past eight games, Arkansas has hit .305 as a team, averaged 7.3 runs per game, hit 17 doubles, 3 triples and 14 home runs and outscored opponents 58-21, including 3 shutouts and a no-hitter.

All of those opponents earned spots in the NCAA Tournament. The No. 12 Razorbacks are 7-4 in their past 11 games, all against teams in the NCAA field.

At the SEC Tournament, Chad Spanberger broke tournament records with three home runs and seven RBI in a game and earned MVP honors. Jax Biggers hit three triples, also an SEC Tournament record.

While several Razorbacks said Tuesday they had gotten tired of being on the road, they also noted the intensive time together without academic obligations was nice.

"We're all really close to each other to begin with, but to be on the road with everybody as long as we were, we got to hang out and just relax and play the game we all like to play," pitcher Blaine Knight said. "It was fun to hang around those guys for that two weeks and be successful and playing the game we like."

Senior pitcher Josh Alberius noted Sunday the kind of performances Arkansas had while going 3-2 at Hoover, eliminating Auburn (12-0) and Florida (16-0) in mercy-rule fashion, throwing a no-hitter against the Tigers and blasting 10 home runs, 11 doubles and 3 triples, are indicative of a team coming together.

"You just see what we've done in this tournament," Alberius said. "We've been on the road ... 12 days. We took that series at A&M and we've been in hotels and we've been bonding.

"It's been a great experience for this team. We got beat by Mississippi State in the first game, but we bounced right back and set a few records.

"Chad just had a heck of a tournament. Anything's possible with this team. Whether we get down or we get ahead, it's going to be a street fight if you're playing us."

Van Horn has stressed since the team left for College Station, Texas, that this time of the season should be the most fun.

"They don't have to worry about school, just get up and play ball and hopefully get better every day," Van Horn said. "It's a great time to be together as a team and play ball."

He added that some Razorbacks will be in the lower levels of professional baseball at this time next year "riding buses and staying in Super 8s," so he told the team to enjoy their tourney run in Hoover (at the Hyatt Regency) and enjoy their special moments together.

"I've been doing this a long time, and I tell kids this when I recruit them: You're going to have your friends from high school, but they slowly fade away a little bit," he said. "Your best friends for life are your friends from college.These are the guys who are going to be in your weddings.

"I just think they know each other so well and they're such good friends they all hang out together. ... There's a bunch of guys who are on the same mission to play as long as we can.

"So I think that's the bonding, whether it's on the bus or the plane or the dugout. They just spend a lot of time together. I think the more they hang out with each other, the more they want to win for each other."

