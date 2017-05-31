COOKING CLASSES

Eggshells Kitchen Co., 5501 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock.

• Teen cooking class with Cynthia Wyman 4:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday. Open to ages 14-18. The theme is "Rustic Savory and Sweet Pizza Pie"; menu includes a salad with scratch vinaigrette, tomato and cheese galette, pizza and summer berry galette. Cost: $50.

• Authentic Chinese Food at Home with Rebecca and Lisa from Three Fold Noodles & Dumpling Co. 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The class will feature dishes that can be prepared at home with ingredients available at the supermarket. $50 includes welcome glass of wine and samples of dishes the chefs prepare.

• Clean Eating with Elizabeth Finch 6-8 p.m. June 14. Menu will focus on dairy-free and gluten-free dishes including fish tacos and dairy-free "nacho cheese" sauce. Cost: $50 includes welcome glass of wine and dishes prepared by Finch.

• Summer Cocktails with Dillon Garcia 6-8 p.m. June 19. Garcia, bartender at Terry's Pizzeria and founder of Arkansas Mixology Associates, will prepare summer inspired cocktails featuring Arkansas fruit. Must be 21 to attend. $50.

• Kids Breakfast Baking 3-5 p.m. June 20. Menu includes strawberry muffins, blueberry scones and homemade toaster pastries. Open to ages 5-10. $40.

• Cooking Together with Matt and Amy Bell of South on Main 6-8 p.m. June 27. Open to couples and singles. The Bells will demonstrate how to "create the perfect night in." Cost: $50 includes a welcome glass of wine and samples of the dishes the chef prepares.

Space is limited and registration is required for all classes.

For more information or to register, visit eggshellskitchencompany.com or call (501) 664-6900.

