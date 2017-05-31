Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, May 31, 2017, 11:40 a.m.

Trump says Kathy Griffin should be ashamed for severed head video

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:34 a.m.

PHOTO BY INVISION/AP / RICHARD SHOTWELL

In this Oct. 14, 2014 file photo, Kathy Griffin arrives at The 20th Annual Fulfillment Fund Stars Benefit Gala in Beverly Hills, Calif. Griffin announced her departure from the E! program "Fashion Police," Thursday, March 12, in a posting on her Twitter account, which was verified by her office.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says celebrity Kathy Griffin "should be ashamed of herself" for appearing in a video holding what looked like Trump's bloody, severed head.

In a post on his Twitter account Wednesday morning, the president says, "My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick!"

Griffin, who helped with CNN's New Year's Eve coverage, has apologized, saying that the brief video was "too disturbing" and wasn't funny.

"I went too far," she says in a second video. "I sincerely apologize."

Many people online called for Griffin to be jailed.

The first video showed a straight-faced Griffin slowly lifting the bloody head. She originally described the project with photographer Tyler Shields as an "artsy fartsy statement" mocking the commander in chief.

CNN, whose New Year's Eve coverage Griffin has co-hosted, called the images "disgusting and offensive."

"We are pleased to see she has apologized," CNN said in a statement. "We are evaluating New Year's Eve and have made no decisions at this point."

ARMNAR says... May 31, 2017 at 10:46 a.m.

She apologized.

When will Trump?

