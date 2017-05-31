Wednesday recruiting tidbits: D-line target planning visit

An Arkansas defensive line target is planning a June visit to Fayetteville.

Defensive end Nick Fulwider said his grandfather plans to bring him to Fayetteville and is pushing for the week after Father's Day.

Fulwider, 6-7, 245 pounds, 4.79 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Tyrone (Ga.) Sandy Creek, has more than 20 scholarship offers, including ones from Arkansas, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee and others. Defensive line coach John Scott Jr. is his lead recruiter.

Gabe Sewell, the father of Arkansas offensive line target Penei Sewell, 6-4, 320 of St. George, (Utah) Desert Hills said he and his son are looking at the Hogs' schedule and looking for the best time for an official visit this fall, They along with younger brother and 2019 linebacker Noah Sewell visited Fayetteville on May 6.

Highly regarded junior-to-be offensive lineman Darius Thomas of Jonesboro is expected to schedule another visit to Arkansas soon. He made an earlier trip to Fayetteville this spring.

He's also planning to attend a Clemson camp in June along with two other undetermined more camps.

Thomas, 6-6, 308 pounds has offers from Arkansas, Georgia, LSU, Auburn, Arizona State, Memphis and others.

Offensive lineman Jake Hardage, 6-5, 330 of Pocahontas is planning to attend Arkansas' Trench Hogs lineman camp on June 18. He also plans to attend camps at Mississippi State on June 3 and Missouri State on June 7-9.

He has an Mississippi State offer.

Junior-to-be junior linebacker Darin Davenport, 6-2, 220 of Fort Smith Southside will visit and attend Missouri's camp June 3-4. He''ll camp at Oklahoma the 11th and will attend Arkansas' Memphis satellite camp on June 11 and then camp at Arkansas on June 12-13.