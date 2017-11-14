80-year-old central Arkansas man accused of raping girl

An 80-year-old central Arkansas man is accused of raping a female minor.

According to a news release from the Saline County sheriff's office, Mabelvale resident William Lee Brown Jr. was arrested shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, less than 12 hours after a sexual assault report was made.

The retiree has been charged with six counts of felony rape, jail records show. He was being held at the Saline County jail as of Tuesday morning and was awaiting a bond hearing.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.