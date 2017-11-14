Home / Latest News /
80-year-old central Arkansas man accused of raping girl
This article was published today at 12:52 p.m.
An 80-year-old central Arkansas man is accused of raping a female minor.
According to a news release from the Saline County sheriff's office, Mabelvale resident William Lee Brown Jr. was arrested shortly before 3 p.m. Monday, less than 12 hours after a sexual assault report was made.
The retiree has been charged with six counts of felony rape, jail records show. He was being held at the Saline County jail as of Tuesday morning and was awaiting a bond hearing.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.
Murphy01 says... November 14, 2017 at 1:08 p.m.
If true he needs a shovel to the head,
( permalink | suggest removal )
rubythecat96gmailcom says... November 14, 2017 at 2:24 p.m.
Parents do you know where your children are ?
( permalink | suggest removal )
SirWilliamGold says... November 14, 2017 at 4:39 p.m.
I don't believe her. A 80 year old man can't rape a teen age girl once much less 6 times. He van not get a erection that many times. I bet her boyfriend and her had sex and she just lying to protect him. If I was on Jury I laugh at this bs case. He should not even been charged til the have witness beside the girls word. Why was she even alone with a 80 year old man she did not know. She is lying to protect her boyfriend.
( permalink | suggest removal )
ketchupmustard says... November 14, 2017 at 4:53 p.m.
Nice victim blaming, Sir William Gold -- just what we need, a rape apologist. Rape isn't only penetration, just an FYI. . .and where does it say she did not know him? A minor is under 18. . . so if it's a 9 year old, she's lying to protect her boyfriend? Sounds like you may be on the registry yourself.
( permalink | suggest removal )
Balien says... November 14, 2017 at 5:55 p.m.
Sir Willie, never heard of Viagra?
( permalink | suggest removal )
ZeebronZ says... November 14, 2017 at 6:01 p.m.
I wouldn't believe that unless they have DNA evidence. But then again it depends on the age of the victim.
( permalink | suggest removal )
MaxSmart says... November 14, 2017 at 7:08 p.m.
I don't buy it. Would have been different charges is was 9 year old. I am betting she was 15 or 16 and I don't believe he had sex with her at 80. Six class Y Felony which is 20 years to life in prison on each count. If I was the DA I make sure this was on the level. False arrest law suit cost the state of Arkansas millions in damages. Why would a man 80 year old start raping minor female. I believe she at least 15 but she not any younger than 14. Man 38 years old had sex with 16 year old this year in Jacksonville and only got a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Consent is 16 for sex in Arkansas
( permalink | suggest removal )
