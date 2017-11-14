Arkansas driver cited after SUV bumps Wal-Mart shopping cart with child inside, police say

An 86-year-old Arkansas man was cited Monday after telling an officer he didn't see anything wrong with using his vehicle to bump into a shopping cart an infant may have been riding in, according to a police report.

Officers responded to a Wal-Mart at 1815 E. Highland Drive in Jonesboro shortly before 2 p.m., the report stated. There, a 21-year-old mother said an SUV had begun to pull into a parking space nearby and bumped the shopping cart her infant was riding in.

The woman said she asked the vehicle's driver, 86-year-old Robert Guelle, to stay outside while she called police, but he went into the store instead, according to police.

Officers observed that Guelle's vehicle was over the yellow line marking his parking space. When he exited the store, Guelle reportedly told authorities that cart had been in the way when he tried to pull into a space, prompting him to honk and motion for the woman to move, but the 21-year-old, who was on the phone, refused.

The 86-year-old said his SUV bumped into the cart, even though he saw that there was a child seat attached to it, according to the report. He told police he didn't know if there was a child in the seat and didn't see the problem with bumping the cart.

Guelle has been cited for endangering the welfare of a minor and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.