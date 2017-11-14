Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, November 14, 2017, 9:18 p.m.

Arkansan arrested in shooting death, authorities say; state police leading investigation

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 6:10 p.m.

A southeast Arkansas resident was arrested Tuesday in the death of a 54-year-old man, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police were called in to investigate by he Monticello Police Department after a shooting occurred about 12:30 p.m. that day in the 500 block of West Shelton Avenue, according to a news release.

Officers found Harold Miller Jr. dead and took Arnold LaRon White Sr., 55, into custody, the release said. White was reportedly being held Tuesday evening at the Drew County jail on a manslaughter charge.

Miller's body will be transported to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy, state police said. The investigation is ongoing.

