Stick-wielding 56-year-old severely injures man during fight over stolen bike in Little Rock, police say
This article was published today at 2:41 p.m.
A 56-year-old with a stick severely injured a man during an argument over a stolen bike in Little Rock, police say.
Stephen Shipley of Little Rock was arrested around 11 a.m. Monday in the 6200 block of Colonel Glenn Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
Authorities say Shipley confronted a 49-year-old victim for stealing his bike and began hitting him with a stick.
The victim was taken to St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock for injuries that included a “severe laceration,” the report states. His condition was not known as of Tuesday.
Three witnesses said they saw Shipley hitting the 49-year-old multiple times.
Shipley, who faces a charge of second-degree battery, remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday afternoon in lieu of $15,000 bail, records show.
Winfield says... November 14, 2017 at 5:09 p.m.
Well, did they not arrest the thief for stealing his bike, or did they just let him walk away; free?
