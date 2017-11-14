Stick-wielding 56-year-old severely injures man during fight over stolen bike in Little Rock, police say

A 56-year-old with a stick severely injured a man during an argument over a stolen bike in Little Rock, police say.

Stephen Shipley of Little Rock was arrested around 11 a.m. Monday in the 6200 block of Colonel Glenn Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Authorities say Shipley confronted a 49-year-old victim for stealing his bike and began hitting him with a stick.

The victim was taken to St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock for injuries that included a “severe laceration,” the report states. His condition was not known as of Tuesday.

Three witnesses said they saw Shipley hitting the 49-year-old multiple times.

Shipley, who faces a charge of second-degree battery, remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday afternoon in lieu of $15,000 bail, records show.