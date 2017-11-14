Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, November 14, 2017, 9:17 p.m.

Stick-wielding 56-year-old severely injures man during fight over stolen bike in Little Rock, police say

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 2:41 p.m.

stephen-shipley-56-of-little-rock

Stephen Shipley, 56, of Little Rock

A 56-year-old with a stick severely injured a man during an argument over a stolen bike in Little Rock, police say.

Stephen Shipley of Little Rock was arrested around 11 a.m. Monday in the 6200 block of Colonel Glenn Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Authorities say Shipley confronted a 49-year-old victim for stealing his bike and began hitting him with a stick.

The victim was taken to St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock for injuries that included a “severe laceration,” the report states. His condition was not known as of Tuesday.

Three witnesses said they saw Shipley hitting the 49-year-old multiple times.

Shipley, who faces a charge of second-degree battery, remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday afternoon in lieu of $15,000 bail, records show.

Winfield says... November 14, 2017 at 5:09 p.m.

Well, did they not arrest the thief for stealing his bike, or did they just let him walk away; free?

