Police: 35-year-old arrested hours after man shot multiple times in Arkansas
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 1:08 p.m.
A 35-year-old Arkansan has been arrested after a man was shot multiple times early Tuesday, police say.
Officers responded to a Fort Smith hospital around 12:15 a.m. and found 34-year-old Cecil Gardner Jr. suffering from two gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department.
The victim was reportedly in stable condition at the time of the release.
Around 10:45 a.m., Tadareo Allen Thomas Sr. arrived at the city's Police Department for questioning. During the interview, investigators learned the shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Wirsing Avenue, near the intersection of North 50th Street and Kelley Highway.
Thomas was then charged with first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a felon.
He was awaiting booking at the Sebastian County jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
rubythecat96gmailcom says... November 14, 2017 at 2:16 p.m.
apparently this felon refused to learn his lesson first time in prison. let's give him another try at it.
titleist10 says... November 14, 2017 at 3 p.m.
He will be out in 5-10 years they should execute him just an anchor on society tax payers supported him on the outside now will provide food shelter medical care education for him killing someone go figure
