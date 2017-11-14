Police: 35-year-old arrested hours after man shot multiple times in Arkansas

A 35-year-old Arkansan has been arrested after a man was shot multiple times early Tuesday, police say.

Officers responded to a Fort Smith hospital around 12:15 a.m. and found 34-year-old Cecil Gardner Jr. suffering from two gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department.

The victim was reportedly in stable condition at the time of the release.

Around 10:45 a.m., Tadareo Allen Thomas Sr. arrived at the city's Police Department for questioning. During the interview, investigators learned the shooting occurred in the 4700 block of Wirsing Avenue, near the intersection of North 50th Street and Kelley Highway.

Thomas was then charged with first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was awaiting booking at the Sebastian County jail as of Tuesday afternoon.