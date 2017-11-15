Arkansas man gets less than 5 years in prison for sexually assaulting girl

An Arkansas man who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a girl was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison Monday, court documents show.

Police arrested Donald Christiansen, 36, of Jonesboro in January on one count of sexual assault and one count of rape, Arkansas Online previously reported. The rape charge against him was reduced in October, according to court filings.

A probable cause affidavit state that Christiansen sexually assaulted the child, who was then 10, in a house trailer in Craighead County sometime around January 2014.

The girl was reportedly awakened by Christiansen, who was naked on the couch with her and had removed her pants and underwear.

A few times over the next two years, Christiansen found ways to be alone with the girl, who is now 12, and would rub her back and breasts, records show.

He also emailed her pornographic videos and sent her texts requesting nude photos, according to the affidavit, and once pulled down his pants and exposed himself to the victim and her sibling.

Christiansen's prison term also comes with a five-year suspended sentence, records state.