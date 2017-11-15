Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, November 15, 2017, 7:15 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Arkansas man wins pizza for a year

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 1:54 p.m.

brent-andrews-right-is-pictured-with-reece-robinson-the-manager-of-dominos-in-heber-springs

PHOTO BY DOMINO'S - HEBER SPRINGS

Brent Andrews, right, is pictured with Reece Robinson, the manager of Domino's in Heber Springs.


An Arkansas man has won pizza for a year after completing a chain restaurant's scavenger hunt.

According to a news release, 21-year-old Brent Andrews was the first to finish the contest hosted by the Domino's Pizza franchise in Heber Springs.

The "Find the Noid" hunt — a reference to the chain's 1980s "Avoid the Noid" commercials — reportedly involved a series of clues on the restaurant's Facebook page that led contestants to words on area businesses' websites.

Andrews put the words together to reveal the final clue, the release stated. Twenty other finishers won a large pizza.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas man wins pizza for a year

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online