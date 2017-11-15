Arkansas man wins pizza for a year

An Arkansas man has won pizza for a year after completing a chain restaurant's scavenger hunt.

According to a news release, 21-year-old Brent Andrews was the first to finish the contest hosted by the Domino's Pizza franchise in Heber Springs.

The "Find the Noid" hunt — a reference to the chain's 1980s "Avoid the Noid" commercials — reportedly involved a series of clues on the restaurant's Facebook page that led contestants to words on area businesses' websites.

Andrews put the words together to reveal the final clue, the release stated. Twenty other finishers won a large pizza.