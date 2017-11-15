Home / Latest News /
Barber for the homeless surprised with own shop
By The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA — A Philadelphia barber is taking his "Haircuts 4 Homeless" operation off the streets after an older barber surprised him with his own shop.
Philly.com reported that Brennon Jones celebrated the opening his new Phenomenon Perfection barbershop this weekend. He plans to spend every Monday providing haircuts, lunch and health screenings to homeless clients.
Jones' work had caught the attention of fellow barber Sean Johnson, who had offered him a job. But Jones said he was happier doing charity work.
As the winter cold approached, threatening Jones' outdoor operation, Johnson offered to show him an unused but fully furnished barbershop that he owned.
Once inside, he tossed Jones the keys and said: "It's yours."
Johnson said he just wanted to be part of a good thing.
