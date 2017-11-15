Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, November 15, 2017, 7:15 p.m.

Cowboys' RB Ezekiel Elliott drops appeal, will serve rest of 6-game ban

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 5:04 p.m.

The Associated Press LEGAL LIMBO: Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) carries the ball after taking a hand off from quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in Arlington, Texas. Elliott and the Cowboys are in legal limbo for the second straight week as the star running back fights his six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence.


FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has dropped his appeal with five games remaining on his six-game suspension over alleged domestic violence.

Elliott's agents said Wednesday the decision by last year's NFL rushing leader "is in no way an admission of wrongdoing." They said Elliott's decision came from "a practical assessment of the current legal landscape."

Elliott had a hearing set in a federal appeals court Dec. 1, four games into the suspension.

He served the first game in Dallas' 27-7 loss to Atlanta last weekend. By accepting the six games, Elliott is eligible to return for the final two games: Dec. 24 at home against Seattle and Dec. 31 at Philadelphia.

The 22-year-old Elliott was suspended in August after the league concluded, after a year-long investigation, that he had several physical confrontations in the summer of 2016 with Tiffany Thompson, his girlfriend at the time. Prosecutors in Ohio didn't pursue the case. Elliott denied the allegations under oath during his NFL appeal.

