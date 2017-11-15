Home / Latest News /
Football coach at Arkansas high school resigns after 2 seasons
By Jeremy Muck
This article was published today at 2:59 p.m.
An Arkansas high school football coach has resigned after leading a 5A team for two years.
Vilonia School District athletic director Nick Newman said Wednesday that head coach Ron Young quit.
The Eagles finished 1-9 in 2017 and had a 1-6 record in the 5A-West division.
