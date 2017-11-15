Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, November 15, 2017, 7:15 p.m.

Football coach at Arkansas high school resigns after 2 seasons

By Jeremy Muck

This article was published today at 2:59 p.m.


An Arkansas high school football coach has resigned after leading a 5A team for two years.

Vilonia School District athletic director Nick Newman said Wednesday that head coach Ron Young quit.

The Eagles finished 1-9 in 2017 and had a 1-6 record in the 5A-West division.

