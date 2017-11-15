Arkansas man held in Little Rock shooting on Halloween

A 28-year-old man was arrested Monday in a shooting on Halloween, according to a report.

Authorities arrested Jeremy Alan Barrett of Jacksonville in the shooting of 32-year-old Shawn Ramsey, who was wounded at a Little Rock apartment complex on Halloween, according to a police report.

According to the police report, authorities went to the apartment complex at 619 Brookside Drive and found Ramsey with two gunshot wounds.

Ramsey told police that he and Barrett were inside an apartment when Barrett stuck a needle into Ramsey's girlfriend's arm. Ramsey said he then began to fight Barrett, according to the report.

The report said Ramsey told police that Barrett then pulled a firearm and shot him.

Barrett faces one count of first-degree battery and one count of possession of firearms by certain persons, according to the report.

He was listed on Pulaski County jail's inmate roster Tuesday night.

Burglar takes $200 from dental office

Little Rock police say a thief stole $200 from a dentist's office during a break-in.

According to a report from the Little Rock Police Department, a burglar broke into the office, located just off of Stagecoach Road at 13500 Otter Creek Parkway, about 4 p.m. Friday.

The burglar entered by breaking a window and left with $200, authorities said.

The dentist didn't notice the break-in until Monday, when he called police to report the broken window and missing cash, according to the report.

Beating with stick leads to Little Rock arrest

A 56-year-old man with a stick severely injured a man during an argument over a stolen bike in Little Rock, police say.

Stephen Shipley of Little Rock was arrested around 11 a.m. Monday in the 6200 block of Colonel Glenn Road, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Authorities say Shipley confronted a 49-year-old man for stealing his bike and began hitting him with a stick.

The man was taken to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock for injuries that included a "severe laceration," the report states.

Three witnesses said they saw Shipley hitting the 49-year-old multiple times.

Shipley, who faces a charge of second-degree battery, remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday in lieu of $15,000 bond, records show.

Metro on 11/15/2017