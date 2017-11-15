Man's death at Arkansas home investigated as homicide, sheriff's office says

Authorities in southeast Arkansas say they are investigating the death of a 20-year-old man as a homicide.

Christon L. Sheets was found around 11 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in Wilmar with two gunshot wounds to his torso, according to the Drew County sheriff’s office.

Sheets was taken to Drew Memorial Hospital in Monticello, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe two males had visited Sheets for unknown reasons, resulting in one of them shooting the 20-year-old.

The pair fled the residence and are wanted for questioning, the sheriff’s office said. Additional information regarding them was not immediately available.

Wilmar, a town of around 510 residents, is about 90 miles south and east of Little Rock.