Mike Anderson press conference notes

— Mike Anderson on the 2-0 start and Friday's matchup with Fresno State.

Mike Anderson

— Would be remiss if he didn't say a tremendous thanks to Jeff Long for providing him the opportunity to come here and be the coach. "He's been an unbelievable leader." "It's kind of hard to wrap my mind around" what happened. Long has done some tremendous things. One of the things I know from being here before and after, he's made the student-athlete experience once in a lifetime, prepared them for life after. They welcomed him and his family with welcome arms.

— Julie has been named interim. All the confidence in her moving forward. Already met with her, talked about going forward.

— "It doesn't happen every day and I'm just having a hard time trying to wrap my mind around it" but Long brought him here to do a job.

— Fresno State is guard-oriented, shoots more than 50 percent from the floor. Two Taylor kids lead them in scoring, shoot well. Big guards. Team like Bucknell, veterans on the team.

— Got here this morning at 8, worked out and got the news after that. "It was like a bombshell to me."

— Haven't gotten an explanation about the decision-making process.

— Daryl Macon and Jaylen Barford went to media day in Nashville with him. To see them interacting was like brothers from another mothers, which is very unusual for two JUCO All-Americans. You come here and try to do your own thing, but have to be part of a team. Now, they know playing together will help each other and the team. They're like brothers.

— Dialed in has been their mantra. Been focused on basketball and the books.

— Daniel Gafford has played well. You can't teach 6-11, that athleticism. He's relentless and sometimes that gets him in trouble. Have to calm him down sometimes. He can wreak havoc on defense because of his length and athletic ability. He's so valuable because of what he brings at his size. He has an opportunity to learn from miscues, which has mostly been about fouls.

— You gain experience and change game-to-game.

— JT Plummer is in his senior year as a manager. Got on campus as a freshman and wanted to walk-on but it didn't work out. They came to him prior to this year about maybe walking on and he said he'd do whatever worked for the team. Wild that he's gotten in both regular season games.

— Daryl Macon has more trust in his teammates in his second year. Playing with better talent. He has good vision and now he has more trust.

— Fresno State will play fast, get up and down the floor. They have a lot of balance.

— Fresno always has a great tradition.

— No updates on suspended guys or Khalil Garland.

— Sent Jeff Long a text but hasn't talked with him.

— Gabe Osabuohien has done a lot of fundamental things. He's been at another level in games. Three charges in two games, he's had guys here years who haven't taken that many. Have length and shot blocking and guys who will be in position who can take charges, that's big. Been real pleased with his play at this point.

— Knowing Long, he has good people with him. They've all been first-class. Julie's first interest is with the program. Wants them to keep doing what they're doing, go straight ahead.