Police arrest 27-year-old wanted in fatal shooting at Arkansas car wash

Police have arrested a 27-year-old wanted in a shooting at an Arkansas car wash that left a man dead and another victim hurt.

Kevin Rauls was arrested Wednesday afternoon “without incident,” according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Rauls had been sought since the Sept. 10 killing of 29-year-old Roderick Burnett at a car wash next to a Sonic Drive-In in Pine Bluff.

Burnett and another unidentified victim were found suffering from gunshot wounds at the restaurant at 2407 S. Olive St., police said.

The other victim was reportedly transported to an area hospital in stable condition.