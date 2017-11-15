Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, November 15, 2017, 7:09 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Police arrest 27-year-old wanted in fatal shooting at Arkansas car wash

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 3:48 p.m.

27-year-old-kevin-rauls

PHOTO BY PINE BLUFF POLICE DEPARTMENT

27-year-old Kevin Rauls

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Police have arrested a 27-year-old wanted in a shooting at an Arkansas car wash that left a man dead and another victim hurt.

Kevin Rauls was arrested Wednesday afternoon “without incident,” according to a news release from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Rauls had been sought since the Sept. 10 killing of 29-year-old Roderick Burnett at a car wash next to a Sonic Drive-In in Pine Bluff.

Burnett and another unidentified victim were found suffering from gunshot wounds at the restaurant at 2407 S. Olive St., police said.

The other victim was reportedly transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police arrest 27-year-old wanted in fatal shooting at Arkansas car wash

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online