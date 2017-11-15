Police: Man arrested on murder charge in case of body found at Arkansas cemetery

A 42-year-old man faces a murder charge weeks after a body was found at an Arkansas cemetery, authorities said.

Steven Wood of Hot Springs was arrested Wednesday after an investigation that involved multiple agencies, including the Hot Springs Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, Arkansas State Police, Malvern Police Department and the Hot Spring County sheriff's office, according to a news release.

Police said he was being held on a first-degree murder charge at the Garland County jail, and no bail had been set.

Stephanie Shell, 21, was also taken into custody, the Hot Springs Police Department said. The Malvern resident was being held at the jail in lieu of $25,000 bond as of Wednesday evening, the release stated. She faces a hindering apprehension or prosecution charge.

Cory Richardson's body was found the morning of Oct. 23 on a hillside east of the Greenwood Cemetery entrance in Hot Springs by someone walking their dog, the Hot Springs Sentinel-Record previously reported. The 31-year-old had reportedly suffered apparent trauma to his body, including a bullet wound to his buttocks.

Two other people have already been arrested in the case. Jake Norwood, 28, of Hot Springs; and Melissa J. Wineland, 37, of Hot Springs both face tampering with evidence charges.

Police anticipate more arrests in the death, according to the news release.