Sheriff's office: Meth smuggled into Arkansas jail; inmate charged

Authorities say they are investigating how methamphetamine was smuggled into an Arkansas jail after more than 30 grams were found with one inmate.

A small amount of the drug was recovered in a Cleburne County work-release vehicle Nov. 7, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

Jail officials believe the drug was in the possession of a work-release inmate, according to a news release.

Detectives reportedly received information that the meth found was part of a larger amount of the drug that had been smuggled into the jail at an earlier time "concealed in a body cavity."

After a search of the jail, more than 30 grams of the drug were found in possession of 42-year-old Jamie Heaver, the release stated.

According to the sheriff's office, Heaver has been charged with possession of methamphetamine with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and furnishing, possessing or using prohibited articles.