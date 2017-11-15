Arkansas man, 23, arrested in deadly wreck

A man who had been sought on multiple charges, including negligent homicide, in a fatal crash earlier this year in Rogers is now in custody, police said Tuesday.

Mitchell Cameron Ramsey, 23, of Centerton was arrested Monday on an active warrant that included counts of reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Authorities said the crash happened about 4 p.m. Sept. 28 as Ramsey was driving a Ford Ranger north on North 13th Street in Rogers.

Ramsey ran a stop sign at the road's intersection with West Persimmon Street, causing the pickup to strike a westbound Dodge Dakota, police said.

The impact caused the Dakota, driven by 56-year-old William Dudzienski, to overturn and hit a GMC Sierra.

Police said Dudzienski was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville, where he died of his injuries. Ramsey was injured.

