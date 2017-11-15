U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton: Allegations against Alabama candidate Roy Moore appear credible

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton on Wednesday said the women accusing Roy Moore of sexual misconduct appear believable, and he cast doubt on the Alabama Republican senatorial candidate's responses to the claims.

“Roy Moore faces specific, credible allegations and he hasn’t offered a specific, credible defense. I haven’t supported him, I don’t support him, and I can’t urge Alabama voters to support him," the Republican from Dardanelle said through a spokesman.

Cotton is the latest Republican member of the U.S. Senate to express a lack of confidence in Moore, the former Alabama supreme court justice.

U.S. Sen. John Boozman said earlier this week that he believes Moore should withdraw from the race.

