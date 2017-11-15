Home / Latest News /
U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton: Allegations against Alabama candidate Roy Moore appear credible
This article was published today at 3:23 p.m.
- Comments (4)
- aAFont Size
U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton on Wednesday said the women accusing Roy Moore of sexual misconduct appear believable, and he cast doubt on the Alabama Republican senatorial candidate's responses to the claims.
“Roy Moore faces specific, credible allegations and he hasn’t offered a specific, credible defense. I haven’t supported him, I don’t support him, and I can’t urge Alabama voters to support him," the Republican from Dardanelle said through a spokesman.
Cotton is the latest Republican member of the U.S. Senate to express a lack of confidence in Moore, the former Alabama supreme court justice.
U.S. Sen. John Boozman said earlier this week that he believes Moore should withdraw from the race.
Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton: Allegations against Alabama candidate Roy Moore appear credible
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 4 of 4 total comments
ARMNAR says... November 15, 2017 at 3:30 p.m.
How timely and brave of him.
( permalink | suggest removal )
JakeTidmore says... November 15, 2017 at 4:26 p.m.
Leading from behind. Way behind. Far, far to the back of the pack. Any further back and we'd call him a straggler!
( permalink | suggest removal )
Jfish says... November 15, 2017 at 4:35 p.m.
Some people might like to have all the facts before they make a decision based on internet and cable news stories. I will admit, it looked pretty bleak from the outset on ole Roy, but something that happened that long ago does require some fact checking. As I have said before on here, in today's political culture, the other party could be handing out gold bars to needy people at the corner of Broadway and Capitol and the other party would find something to critical to say.
( permalink | suggest removal )
JakeTidmore says... November 15, 2017 at 5:11 p.m.
Or, the other party could say that even if Roy was having relations with a 14-year old, they'd still vote for him anyway. Even if his opponent had taken on the KKK and defeated them twice.
So, even if you're a pedophile or whatever kind of pervert or criminal, as long as youo're a conservative, it's okay to vote for you.
---
JFish is confusing dragging your feet with patience. Must have been tough to choose between one man who couldn't keep his story straight with 30 plus people and multitudes of neighbors all basically saying the same thing. Guess patience overrules integrity in Jfish's bible.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.