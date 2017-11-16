25-year-old shot; Little Rock police investigating

Authorities are investigating after a 25-year-old shooting victim arrived at a Little Rock hospital Thursday, according to a police spokesman.

Little Rock officers were dispatched around noon Thursday to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary for a shooting report, according to an online dispatch log. Lt. Michael Ford, a Little Rock police spokesman, said the man was shot in the ankle and did not have life-threatening injuries.

Ford said the victim was uncooperative with authorities and told police that he was possibly shot Wednesday night or Thursday morning. It was unclear Thursday afternoon how the man arrived at the hospital.