29-year-old Democrat announces plan to run for Arkansas congressman's seat

A young Democrat who moved to Helena-West Helena seven years ago as part of the Teach for America program — and later opened his own community center in town — announced plans to run for Congress on Thursday.

Chintan Desai, 29, is the latest of several Democrats who have expressed interest in running against Republican U.S. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro. Desai launched his campaign Thursday with a website and professionally made video featuring drone footage of the Arkansas Delta.

In a phone interview, Desai said he decided to run because of his disappointment in Crawford's support for House Republicans' failed attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Desai said he planned to campaign for a national $15 minimum wage and expanded federal housing assistance that would help move low-income people into more prosperous neighborhoods.

"It's time for someone to debate him on these issues," Desai said.

Desai is regional project manager for the KIPP Delta schools, where he has also taught fifth grade social studies.

A spokesman for Crawford, who represents the state's 1st Congressional District, said he would seek comment from the congressman after he finishes voting on the House floor Thursday.

Robert Butler, a retiree from Marmaduke, earlier this year said he was running for the Democratic nomination. Campaign finance reports show Crawford has more than $312,000 cash on hand for his re-election bid.

