Authorities say complaints about 'bootlegging traffic' leads to 6 arrests at Arkansas home

Six Arkansans were arrested on drug and parole violation charges Tuesday, according to a police report.

Officers responded to complaints of "constant drug and bootlegging traffic" at a home in the 1000 block of Creath Street in Jonesboro about 4:30 p.m., the report said. Police believed 51-year-old parolee Bobby Pickett was living there.

Investigators saw several people drinking beer outside the home, the report said. A man identified as Ahmad Rashad Wright, 42, left the home but turned to walk in a different direction when he saw the officers.

When he saw an officer on another side, Wright reportedly took off a red backpack he was wearing and threw it onto the roof.

Authorities retrieved the bag and found nearly 12 grams of marijuana inside eight baggies, the report said.

Another man on the property, Marlow Lamont Williams, 41, was also a parolee and had 21 grams of marijuana in individually wrapped baggies, the report said.

In the chair next to where Williams sat playing dominoes was a black leather coat containing bags, a digital scale and nearly 19 grams of marijuana, according to the report.

Pickett as well as three more men — 45-year-old Robert Lee Lewis, 43-year-old Anthony Maurice Thomas and 43-year-old James Allen Trice — were taken into custody on parole violations.

Wright and Williams were arrested on drug-related charges.

All the men but Pickett were still being held at the Craighead County jail as of Thursday afternoon, records show.