Home / Latest News /
Arkansas attorney general: 2 ex-state workers arrested on abuse charges
By Andy Davis
This article was published today at 5:34 p.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
Two former workers at the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center in Warren have been arrested on felony abuse charges after a scuffle last year with an intellectually impaired resident, according to Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.
A video recording shows Jimmie Bradley of Maumelle and Nicholas Stephens of Monticello, both 32, holding the 50-year-old resident down while Bradley walked on the resident’s legs and stomped on or near him, according to investigators’ affidavits.
The video also reportedly shows Bradley use his elbow “in a striking motion” four times while the resident is face-down on the floor.
Both men were fired after the Aug. 25 altercation, the affidavits say.
Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Arkansas attorney general: 2 ex-state workers arrested on abuse charges
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
rubythecat96gmailcom says... November 16, 2017 at 8:52 p.m.
a scuffle ? sounds like battery to me.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.