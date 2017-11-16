Arkansas attorney general: 2 ex-state workers arrested on abuse charges

Two former workers at the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center in Warren have been arrested on felony abuse charges after a scuffle last year with an intellectually impaired resident, according to Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

A video recording shows Jimmie Bradley of Maumelle and Nicholas Stephens of Monticello, both 32, holding the 50-year-old resident down while Bradley walked on the resident’s legs and stomped on or near him, according to investigators’ affidavits.

The video also reportedly shows Bradley use his elbow “in a striking motion” four times while the resident is face-down on the floor.

Both men were fired after the Aug. 25 altercation, the affidavits say.

