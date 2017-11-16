Home / Latest News /
Car goes airborne on Arkansas highway, hits culvert; 53-year-old driver killed
A 53-year-old Arkansan was killed Thursday morning after his car ran off a state highway, went airborne and struck a culvert, state police said.
Jaime Rodriguez of Batesville was driving west on Arkansas 18 through Jackson County in a 2017 Honda Accord when the vehicle left the road near the highway's intersection with Arkansas 384, according to a preliminary crash report.
The car then reportedly went airborne and hit a culvert.
Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the wreck.
At least 441 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.
