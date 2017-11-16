Bobcats letting it all loose

JONESBORO -- With no chance of reaching the six-victory mark for a bowl game invitation, Texas State is playing like a team that has nothing to lose.

It wasn't hard for Arkansas State University Coach Blake Anderson to notice when he flipped on the film and saw the Bobcats (2-8, 1-5 Sun Belt Conference) score two touchdowns on trick plays in their 45-35 loss to New Mexico State two weeks ago.

That, paired with an offense that has scored nearly as many points in its last three games (92) than it did in the previous seven (96), unsettled Anderson in a way Texas State's dismal record couldn't.

"To me, it's 'You never know what's coming next,'" he said after Wednesday's practice. "And you talk to [defensive coordinator] Joe [Cauthen] and it's 'Man, you've got to be ready for everything.' And then you throw the trick plays on top of that, and the tempo, and the athletic quarterbacks -- again, it reminds me a lot of what we dealt with with Coastal [Carolina]. I mean, you just had so many things you had to defend, and that's hard to do."

Coastal Carolina's multi-quarterback, Spread offense put up 443 total yards on ASU's defense, the second most surrendered in conference play, in the Red Wolves' 51-17 victory

Texas State outgained Coastal Carolina 507-183 in its 27-7 victory, which signaled an improvement after the team's bye week.

The recent offensive improvement has moved Texas State to fourth in total offense in the conference at 426 yards per game, and senior wide receiver Elijah King is eighth in the conference in receiving yards per game (61.2).

"Since the bye week, what we've really tried to emphasize is our tempo," Texas State Coach Everett Withers said. "Really just getting the ball into the guys who can make plays. Just try and get it in their hands as much as possible... I think our guys, offensively, are playing with some confidence."

Defensively, Texas State has lost three key defensive linemen -- Nick Wilkins, Ishmael Davis and Jeff Banks -- in its 3-4 scheme, which has forced Withers to move freshman offensive guard Jaquel Pierce to defensive tackle.

The unit has struggled, allowing the conference's eight-most yards per game (416.4) and seventh-most points (31.1).

"We're beat up a little more on defense right now," Withers said.

The Bobcats' defense has yet to force an interception this season, which will be matched against ASU redshirt junior quarterback Justice Hansen, who threw four in the Red Wolves' 24-19 loss at South Alabama.

Texas State has rotated quarterbacks this season, playing both senior Damian Williams, a former Mississippi State transfer, and freshman Willie Jones III.

Williams has started the last three games, throwing for 905 yards, 7 touchdowns and 3 interceptions in the stretch.

"This Damien Williams kid they have, he's got a really quick release," Cauthen said. "A lot of the passing game they have is getting rid of it right now. His sacks have came because either the receiver didn't run the right route, or somebody, they messed up their protection up front. But, when they've got time to protect it, you don't see much dropback from these people. There's not much dropback game as we've seen in the previous weeks. Not near as much. Kind of see our offense, if you will, to a certain degree. Without the big, wide splits. A lot of reading the outside linebacker, the safety, and as they go, try to throw it right behind him."

Anderson announced that redshirt sophomore linebacker Tajhea Chambers and redshirt senior running back Armond Weh-Weh are likely out for the season with injuries.

Chambers has yet to recover from the high ankle sprain that he suffered in the 43-25 victory at Georgia Southern.

"I don't think Tajhea will be able to play anymore this year, to be honest with you," Anderson said. "Talked about it again today. Hopefully we'll be able to get the year back for him. The injury was more significant than we thought. It just never recovered. We've taken him off the field, just trying to rehab it, 'cause he's got a great career ahead of him."

Chambers sustained the injury on an illegal block.

"I hate that kind of block," Anderson added. "A 15-yard penalty and a first down doesn't come close to doing anything. It's just not close. He's missed a whole season."

Weh-Weh has battled an ankle injury all season.

"I just don't see him back on the field this year, unfortunately," Anderson said. "He just cannot get to a place where he's healthy."

