Driver, 59, dies after truck veers into median on I-40

A 59-year-old California man was killed Sunday evening when his truck crashed into a median of Interstate 40, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened shortly after 6:30 p.m. when an eastbound 2016 Freightliner crashed off the left side of the highway and struck a tree. The crash occurred around mile marker 199 in Prairie County, which is east of the Hazen exit and near the White River.

The driver, 59-year-old Balkar Singh of Fresno, Calif., suffered fatal injuries. No one else was listed as being hurt.

The report didn't indicate what may have caused the truck to leave the highway. Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 440 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.