Armed robber steals cash from west Little Rock fast-food restaurant, workers tell police
This article was published today at 11:33 a.m.
A gun-wielding robber stole money during a holdup at a west Little Rock fast-food restaurant late Wednesday, two workers told police.
Officers responded around 11:40 p.m. to 12001 Colonel Glenn Road, the listed address for a Valero convenience store, in reference to a robbery at an attached Burger King.
Two Burger King employees said a male robber entered the fast-food eatery and pointed a silver-and-black gun at them, according to a police report.
One worker was forced to to lie down while the gunman forced the other to take him to a safe and told him to open it, authorities said. It was reportedly unlocked.
The robber was able to take a bag and deposit out of the safe, the report states.
Police described the robber as a black male who stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He could be traveling in a black Chevrolet Impala, authorities said.
No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
