Ex-wife jumps into lap of Little Rock man, attacks him, then steals car, authorities say

A Little Rock man said his ex-wife attacked him and stole his car Wednesday morning, according to a police report.

The 38-year-old man told officers that he was in the car outside his home on South Chester Street, near Interstate Park, about 10:30 a.m. when his ex-wife approached.

The report stated that the 32-year-old woman jumped into his lap and began screaming "Give me the car!" Then she began to scratch and hit him to get him, and the man said "he did not know what to do besides get out," police said.

The woman drove away in the silver 2005 Kia Spectra, according to the report. Officers observed that the man had scratches on his arms and lip.

Police noted that the ex-wife has an order of protection against the man.

The man reportedly said he purchased the car after the pair's divorce was finalized in January.

Authorities wrote that the man found his car later that day near the intersection of 35th Street and Martin Luther King Drive.

The 32-year-old woman named as a suspect on the report did not appear on the Pulaski County jail's online inmate roster as of Thursday morning.