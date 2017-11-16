Police: Pizza delivery driver robbed at gunpoint at Little Rock apartment complex

A pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint at a Little Rock apartment complex Wednesday night, according to a police report.

Shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to the Dominos at 11600 N. Rodney Parham Road, where a driver told them he had been robbed while delivering pizza to a unit at Pleasant Pointe Apartments, 1602 Green Mountain Drive.

The 36-year-old driver, a Little Rock resident, reportedly said that he was walking toward a building in the complex when he heard a female in a silver vehicle say, "Hey, I'm over here."

The driver went over, he said, believing she had been the one to order the pizza, the report stated. Police said he noticed there were two males in the car but did not think anything of it.

The driver told officers that he began to give her the pizza when he looked up and saw one of the males pointing a black handgun at him.

The gunman took three 14-inch pizzas, which had a total value of about $50, and about $30 in cash the driver had in his pocket, then the car drove away, according to authorities.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.