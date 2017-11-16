Subscribe Register Login
Thursday, November 16, 2017, 4:02 p.m.

Parolee stole more than $1,200 worth of items from west Little Rock store, police say

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 10:20 a.m.

randall-frye-48-of-star-city

Randall Frye, 48, of Star City

A parolee is accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of items from a west Little Rock department store, police said.

Randall Frye, 48, of Star City was arrested around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of theft of property, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Police say Frye loaded about $1,273 worth of items into a shopping cart at the Kohl’s at 13909 Chenal Parkway and then pushed the cart out a fire exit into a vehicle waiting outside.

According to court records, Frye was sentenced in September 2015 to four years in prison as part of a plea deal on a drug-related charge in Jefferson County. He had a jail-time credit of 135 days.

Records show he was arrested at the store and booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained with no bail set as of Thursday morning.

titleist10 says... November 16, 2017 at 3:49 p.m.

Let those thugs out of prison so they can continue to to rob on parole

