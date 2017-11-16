Home / Latest News /
Police: Wife finds man with fatal gunshot wound at Arkansas cemetery
A wife discovered her husband with a fatal gunshot wound Wednesday at an Arkansas cemetery, police said.
The Texarkana Gazette reported that the city's officers and crime scene investigators responded about 11 a.m. to State Line Cemetery, 3200 N. State Line Ave.
A Texarkana Police Department spokeswoman told the newspaper that the shooting is being investigated as a suicide.
The man's body will reportedly be sent to the state Crime Lab in Little Rock for an autopsy.
