Radio anchor says Al Franken groped, kissed her without consent
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:47 a.m. Updated today at 1:44 p.m.
WASHINGTON — Minnesota Sen. Al Franken apologized Thursday and faced a likely Senate ethics investigation after a Los Angeles radio anchor accused him of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour. Fellow Democrats as well as Republican colleagues called for an investigation.
Leeann Tweeden also accused Franken of posing for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept, while both were performing for military personnel two years before the one-time comedian was elected to the Senate.
Tweeden posted the allegations, including the photo, on the website of KABC, where she works as a news anchor for a morning radio show.
Tweeden said Thursday that Franken was persistent and "every time I see him now, my hands clench into fists."
Still, she said she has no reason not to accept his apology and is not calling for an ethics investigation or for Franken to resign. She told a news conference in Los Angeles that she came forward hoping to inspire others to tell their stories.
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer called the allegations "troubling" and said he hopes and expects that the Senate Ethics Committee will investigate.
"Sexual harassment is never acceptable and must not be tolerated," Schumer said.
Franken's fellow Minnesota Democrat, Amy Klobuchar, said: "This should not have happened to Leeann Tweeden. I strongly condemn this behavior, and the Senate Ethics Committee must open an investigation."
Franken initially released a brief statement in which he apologized but questioned Tweeden's recollection of his behavior during their rehearsal for a skit. In a longer statement Thursday afternoon, he again apologized while maintaining that he remembered the rehearsal differently.
"While I don't remember the rehearsal for the skit as Leeann does, I understand why we need to listen to and believe women's experiences," he said. "Coming from the world of comedy, I've told and written a lot of jokes that I once thought were funny but later came to realize were just plain offensive."
Of the photo, Franken said: "I look at it now, and I feel disgusted with myself. It isn't funny. It's completely inappropriate. It's obvious how Leeann would feel violated by that picture."
Senate Democrats reacted swiftly and with one voice to the allegation that came as Republicans are grappling with allegations of molestation against Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore in Alabama.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has said Moore should step aside, quickly said the Senate should look into Franken.
"With all credible allegations of sexual harassment or assault, I believe the Ethics Committee should review the matter," McConnell said.
Franken said he welcomed the investigation.
Some of the more forceful statements came from the Senate's Democratic women.
Claire McCaskill of Missouri said she was "shocked and concerned" at the allegations. "The behavior described is completely unacceptable. Comedy is no excuse for inappropriate conduct, and I believe there should be an ethics investigation," McCaskill said.
Patty Murray of Washington state said she was glad Franken had apologized but "that doesn't reverse what he's done or end the matter."
Tweeden told The Associated Press that Franken wrote a skit for the pair that was filled with "sexual innuendo" and that he had brought a woman's thong as a prop that he waved around during their performance. Part of the skit included a kiss, she said, and he insisted they practice during a rehearsal despite her protests.
"We did the line leading up to the kiss and then he came at me, put his hand on the back of my head, mashed his lips against mine and aggressively stuck his tongue in my mouth," she wrote.
The photo that she included was taken on the trip home from Afghanistan. Franken is shown grinning and staring at the camera while reaching out as if to grope Tweeden's breasts as she sleeps. Tweeden said she didn't discover the photo until she returned home.
Speaking on her radio show Thursday morning, Tweeden said she didn't come forward with the allegations sooner because she feared her career, including a stint as a swimsuit model, would lead others to discount her story.
"I felt belittled. I was ashamed. I've had to live with this for 11 years," she said on-air. "Somehow it was going to be my fault. It was not going to be worth the fight."
Franken is a longtime comedian and Saturday Night Live writer who won a Minnesota seat in the Senate after a lengthy recount in 2009.
He drew criticism during his first Senate campaign for joking about rape while discussing a sketch idea during his days at NBC-TV. Franken said then that he regretted some of the things he had written, and said he respected women "in both my personal and professional life."
Franken is the latest person swept up in sexual harassment allegations that have mushroomed since Hollywood figure Harvey Weinstein was hit with multiple allegations.
Tweeden said the surge of people coming forward with their own experiences of sexual harassment or assault encouraged her to go public with her account.
ARMNAR says... November 16, 2017 at 11 a.m.
Shame on him.
That said, his apology was swift.
Roy Moore's, OTOH...
PopulistMom says... November 16, 2017 at 11:08 a.m.
I like Al. I hope this was an isolated occurrence. Time will tell....
Weinstein, Moore, and Spacey want us all to believe that many accusations are the result of many people lying.
hah406 says... November 16, 2017 at 11:39 a.m.
Much better off to just own it and apologize, this or any other inappropriate behavior. Even Clinton eventually owned up to it. Trump, not so much...
Jfish says... November 16, 2017 at 1:09 p.m.
I am sure popmom that this was the only incident ever, don't most guys like this only do it once? hah, now that is hilarious, yes he owned up to it after his semen was found on a blue dress and he was put under oath. Now I am going to get some popcorn and wait for pack to show up.
TravisBickle says... November 16, 2017 at 1:27 p.m.
The hits just keep coming!!
Delta123 says... November 16, 2017 at 1:49 p.m.
Rah Roh. Seems that creepy behavior knows no political bounds. And a couple of nice "whatabouts" here as well.
rubythecat96gmailcom says... November 16, 2017 at 2:03 p.m.
disgusting the maggot is trying to worm his way out of it by calling it comedy. what are fathers teaching their sons ?
gohogs17 says... November 16, 2017 at 2:29 p.m.
Apology? ALL people have to do nowadays is "apologize", ha! Another sleazebag politician. I'm not at all surprised popmom likes him, he seems to be her type of guy politically.
PopulistMom says... November 16, 2017 at 3 p.m.
GoHogs,
He actually is a little liberal for me. I am somewhere around Michael Bloomberg and Jerry Brown, who just coauthored a column on global warming this week. I do think that he is funny, but not in this instance. In second grade I held a boy down on the playground at Williams Elementary so my friend could kiss him. I sincerely want to apologize to him for doing that. I believe all of the other boys/men I have grabbed and kissed seemed to have liked it.
Whippersnapper says... November 16, 2017 at 3:22 p.m.
Hey Pop,
Franken only admitted it because there was a photograph of him groping somebody while they were asleep. Using the standards that Democrats are demanding of Moore, Franken should immediately step down or be expelled from the Senate. If that doesn't happen, they need to shut up about UNPROVEN accusations against Moore.
