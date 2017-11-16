Police: Woman tried to take nearly $2,800 worth of cosmetics from Arkansas department store

A woman concealed nearly $2,800 worth of cosmetics in two bags while at a northeast Arkansas department store, police said.

Corsica M. Jeffries, 27, of Memphis was arrested after trying to take items around 1:15 p.m. Nov. 9 from a J.C. Penney store at Jonesboro’s Mall at Turtle Creek, 3000 E. Highland Drive, according to a report.

She faces charges of shoplifting and obstruction of governmental operations.

A security officer told police that a black woman, identified by authorities as Jeffries, could be seen concealing large amounts of makeup and various other merchandise.

Police later found that one of the bags was “completely full” of different cosmetic items. The second, a purse, was also full of items from Sephora, the report states.

Jeffries initially gave a false name to officers, authorities said.

According to the report, Jeffries said she was going to sell the items to buy some clothes and a car seat for her unborn child.

Jeffries reportedly told police that she was seven months pregnant. Authorities said that did not appear to be true.

The stolen cosmetics were valued at $2,792.79 in the report.

Jeffries was booked into the Craighead County jail around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday and released about 2:35 p.m. Thursday, according to an online inmate roster.