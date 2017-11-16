For third time this month, same robber holds up Little Rock convenience store, police say

One Little Rock convenience store has been robbed for the third time this month, and authorities believe the same person is responsible for each crime.

The latest hold-up at the store at 13622 Sardis Road happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

An employee at the business told investigators "the same black male" who robbed the business on Nov. 3 and Friday returned. The assailant went behind the counter and demanded cash while holding a possible weapon covered in a sock in his right hand, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The robber, who was wearing a black-and-blue jacket with black pants, also took cigarettes and cigarillos before walking east across Sardis Road from the area. He's said to stand about 5 foot 5 inches tall and weigh around 160 pounds.

Authorities searched the area, but were unable to locate him.

In the Friday robbery, the man held a large black knife above his head and took $500 from the register before grabbing a carton of Newport cigarettes and Swisher Sweet cigars. On Nov. 3, the man wore a black bandana over the lower half of his face and black socks on his hands while he threatened to kill an employee if he did not give him the contents of the cash register.