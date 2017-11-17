Home / Latest News /
1 Arkansas city to consider issuing up to $38M in bonds to entice firm to build plant
By Dave Hughes
This article was published today at 2:36 p.m.
FORT SMITH — Fort Smith city directors will consider issuing up to $38 million industrial revenue bonds as incentive for a yet-unnamed company to build a 100,000-square-foot plant in that would employ 150 people.
The directors are scheduled to meet Monday to decide on a resolution of intent on the bonds. They will issue the bonds if the company decides to build in Fort Smith.
Arkansas is competing with other states to land this new company.
